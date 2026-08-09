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Hero Pleasure Plus vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Ego t3
BrandHeroUjaas Energy
Price₹ 69,766₹ 59,724
Range-75-100 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-72 V
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1769 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Height
1161 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
704 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DampersHydraulic
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - OptionalWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah72 V, 32 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37759,724
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76659,724
RTO
5,5810
Insurance
6,0300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,283

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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