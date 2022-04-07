|Max Power
|8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
|4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|FI (Fuel Injection)
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:01
|-
|Displacement
|110.9 cc
|99.7 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Centrifugal Wet Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|4 Stroke Single Cylinder
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|Single Speed Gear Box
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹68,125
|₹51,146
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹58,900
|₹41,015
|RTO
|₹3,534
|₹3,027
|Insurance
|₹5,691
|₹4,947
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,157
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,464
|₹1,099