Hero Pleasure Plus vs TVS Victor

Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
FI BS6 Sheet Metal Wheel
₹58,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
FI (Fuel Injection)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:01-
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,12557,877
Ex-Showroom Price
58,90057,877
RTO
3,5340
Insurance
5,6910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4641,244
