In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Victor
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS