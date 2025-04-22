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Hero Pleasure Plus vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Sport
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 69,766₹ 55,100
Mileage50.0 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc109.7 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L10 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Length
1769 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg112 kg
Height
1161 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
704 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal ClutchWet-Multi Plate Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - OptionalETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah12V / 4AH
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37764,536
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76655,100
RTO
5,5813,306
Insurance
6,0306,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,387

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Sport Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new TVS Sport will be launched in a few days.
2025 TVS Sport to launch soon, will get new colours
22 Apr 2025
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TVS Sport gets updated with new mid tier variant. Here's what it gets
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One of the major updates on the new Pleasure Plus will include its new Bluetooth connectivity enabled instrument cluster
New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch
7 Oct 2021
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
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