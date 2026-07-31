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Hero Pleasure Plus vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 69,766₹ 82,860
Mileage50.0 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124.8 cc
Power8.15 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L10 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1769 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg123 kg
Height
1161 mm1028 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
704 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal ClutchWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DampersMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - OptionalintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37795,526
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76682,860
RTO
5,5816,560
Insurance
6,0306,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7492,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Raider Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
One of the major updates on the new Pleasure Plus will include its new Bluetooth connectivity enabled instrument cluster
New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch
7 Oct 2021
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The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
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