In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS