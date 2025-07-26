In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS