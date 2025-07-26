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Hero Pleasure Plus vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 69,766₹ 82,500
Mileage50.0 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124.8 cc
Power8.15 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1769 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg111 kg
Height
1161 mm1164 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
704 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph-
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DampersCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - Optional-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37797,834
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76682,500
RTO
5,5819,153
Insurance
6,0306,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7492,102

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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