In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Pleasure Plus vs Storm ZX Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Storm zx Brand Hero Tunwal Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 0.9 Lakhs Range - 75-120 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 60 V Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -