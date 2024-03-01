In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-