In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-