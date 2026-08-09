In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-