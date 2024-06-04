HT Auto
Hero Pleasure Plus vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Friend
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 70,838₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1769 mm-
Wheelbase
1238 mm-
Kerb Weight
104 kg-
Height
1161 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
704 mm-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers-
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - Optional-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,5571,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
70,8381,03,999
RTO
5,6670
Insurance
6,0524,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7742,328

