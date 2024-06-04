In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Dost
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.