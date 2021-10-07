In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Toutche Electric Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M100 in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Heileo M100 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Heileo M100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Heileo m100
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes