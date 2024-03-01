Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPleasure Plus vs SVITCH XE

Hero Pleasure Plus vs SVITCH SVITCH XE

In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Pleasure Plus vs SVITCH XE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Svitch xe
BrandHeroSVITCH
Price₹ 70,838₹ 78,999
Range-80 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SVITCH XE
SVITCH SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,55778,999
Ex-Showroom Price
70,83878,999
RTO
5,6670
Insurance
6,0520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7741,697

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic58,900 - 69,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic58,900 - 69,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic58,900 - 69,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Scooty Zest
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic58,900 - 69,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Pep Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic65,514 - 68,414**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Scooty Pep Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusnull | Petrol | Automatic58,900 - 69,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Jupiter

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
    Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
    1 Mar 2024
    Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
    Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
    2 Mar 2024
    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share
    2 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trusty old heart
    16 Jan 2020
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE at a starting price of  44.98 lakh
    6 Dec 2019
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     