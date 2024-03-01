In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs SVITCH XE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Svitch xe
|Brand
|Hero
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 78,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-