In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. Pleasure Plus vs Burgman Street Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Burgman street Brand Hero Suzuki Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 94,000 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 55.89 kmpl Engine Capacity 110.9 cc 124 cc Power 8.1 PS PS 8.6 PS PS