In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm.
On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Burgman Street Comparison