Hero Pleasure Plus vs SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2

In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

Pleasure Plus vs Super Eco S 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Super eco s 2
BrandHeroSUPER ECO
Price₹ 70,838₹ 85,500
Range-70 -85 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,5571,05,000
Ex-Showroom Price
70,8381,05,000
RTO
5,6670
Insurance
6,0520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7742,256

