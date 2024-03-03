In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. Pleasure Plus vs Super Eco S 2 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Super eco s 2 Brand Hero SUPER ECO Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 85,500 Range - 70 -85 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -