In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Super Eco S 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Super eco s 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 85,500
|Range
|-
|70 -85 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-