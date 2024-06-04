In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Smak
|Brand
|Hero
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.