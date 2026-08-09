In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs ETrance+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Etrance+
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 93,999
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours