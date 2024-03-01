In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm.
On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 w PS & 30 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 78,999
|Range
|-
|90-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-