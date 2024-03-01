In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 w PS & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. Pleasure Plus vs ETrance Neo Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Etrance neo Brand Hero PURE EV Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 78,999 Range - 90-120 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -