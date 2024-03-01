In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2,200 W PS & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. Pleasure Plus vs Epluto 7G Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Epluto 7g Brand Hero PURE EV Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 83,999 Range - 90.0 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -