In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Epluto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Epluto
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 71,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-