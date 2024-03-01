In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 85,099 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. Pleasure Plus vs S1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus S1 Brand Hero Ola Electric Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 85,099 Range - 128-181 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -