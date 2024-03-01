Saved Articles

Hero Pleasure Plus vs Ola Electric S1

In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Pleasure Plus vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus S1
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 70,838₹ 85,099
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,55790,994
Ex-Showroom Price
70,83885,099
RTO
5,6670
Insurance
6,0525,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7741,955

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
