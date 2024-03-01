In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. Pleasure Plus vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Nds eco lio Brand Hero NDS ECO MOTORS Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 88,166 Range - 83 km/charge Mileage 50.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 110.9 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -