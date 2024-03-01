Saved Articles

Hero Pleasure Plus vs NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

Pleasure Plus vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Nds eco lio
BrandHeroNDS ECO MOTORS
Price₹ 70,838₹ 88,166
Range-83 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity110.9 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
110.9 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,55788,166
Ex-Showroom Price
70,83888,166
RTO
5,6670
Insurance
6,0520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7741,895

Hero Pleasure Plus | Petrol | Automatic 58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
Honda Activa 6G | Petrol | Automatic 76,234 - 82,734 *Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 6G
Hero Pleasure Plus | Petrol | Automatic 58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
Honda Activa 125 | Petrol | Automatic 79,806 - 88,979 *Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Activa 125
Hero Pleasure Plus | Petrol | Automatic 58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
TVS Scooty Zest | Petrol | Automatic 58,460 - 70,288 *Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Scooty Zest
Hero Pleasure Plus | Petrol | Automatic 58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
TVS Scooty Pep Plus | Petrol | Automatic 65,514 - 68,414 *Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Scooty Pep Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus | Petrol | Automatic 58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic 73,340 - 89,748 *Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus vs Jupiter

