In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Zoom
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.