In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Pleasure Plus vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes