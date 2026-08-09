In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS