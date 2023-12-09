In 2023 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs 58,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less