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Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Shine 100
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 69,766₹ 63,191
Mileage50.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc98.98 cc
Power8.15 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L9 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm168 mm
Length
1769 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg99 kg
Height
1161 mm1050 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
704 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DampersTwin
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - OptionalSeat Length - 677
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37775,330
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76663,191
RTO
5,5815,555
Insurance
6,0306,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,619
Expert Rating
-

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

One of the major updates on the new Pleasure Plus will include its new Bluetooth connectivity enabled instrument cluster
New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch
7 Oct 2021
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