In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Shine 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Shine 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 63,191
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|98.98 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|7.38 PS PS