In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS