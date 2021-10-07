In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.25 PS PS