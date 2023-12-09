In 2023 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at 58,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at 72,990 (ex-showroom price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Photon has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
