In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS