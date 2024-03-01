In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Pleasure Plus vs XPulse 200T Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Xpulse 200t Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 70,838 ₹ 94,000 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 38.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 110.9 cc 199 cc Power 8.1 PS PS 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm