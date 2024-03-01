In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Pleasure Plus vs XPulse 200T Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Xpulse 200t
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,838
|₹ 94,000
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|38.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|199 cc
|Power
|8.1 PS PS
|18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm