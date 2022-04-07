HT Auto
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
FI BS6 Sheet Metal Wheel
₹58,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
Drum
₹68,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.1 PS @ 7000 rpm10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
FI (Fuel Injection)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:01-
Displacement
110.9 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, Automatic Centrifugal ClutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,12586,869
Ex-Showroom Price
58,90072,600
RTO
3,5346,108
Insurance
5,6915,856
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4641,867

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details