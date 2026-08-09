In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm