In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 59,489
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS