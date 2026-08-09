In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Glamour XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Glamour xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 90,498
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS