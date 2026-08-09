In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Yuvee
|Brand
|Hero
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|-
|55-60 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours