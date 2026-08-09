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Hero Passion Pro vs YUKIE Yuvee

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Yuvee Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Yuvee
BrandHeroYUKIE
Price₹ 65,740₹ 44,385
Range-55-60 km/charge
Mileage68.21 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-8-10 Hours

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yuvee
YUKIE Yuvee
STD
₹44,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Length
2036 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Height
1113 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm760 mm
Width
715 mm700 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-90-100/10 Rear :-90-100/10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shoxTwin Shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Autosail-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02544,385
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47544,385
RTO
5,8580
Insurance
5,7870
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,784954

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