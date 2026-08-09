In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Shiga
|Brand
|Hero
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|-
|55-60 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-