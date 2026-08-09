In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Hero
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours