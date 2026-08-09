In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hero
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours