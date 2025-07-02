In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS