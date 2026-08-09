In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|O3
|Brand
|Hero
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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