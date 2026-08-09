In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Queen
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|-
|95-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.