In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Enduro
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|65-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.