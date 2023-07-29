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Hero Passion Pro vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Notte125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 65,740₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage68.21 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc124 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2036 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Height
1113 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm
Width
715 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi26 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm150 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi20 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi32 psi
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
DiamondMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shoxDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Conventional forkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
AutosailAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking SystemCombi Brake System
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah12 V/5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
EMI
1,784NaN

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