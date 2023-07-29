In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm