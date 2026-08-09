In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Vio
|Brand
|Hero
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-