In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Espa li
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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