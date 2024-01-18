Saved Articles

Hero Passion Pro vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Passion Pro vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Xl100
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 65,740₹ 44,998
Mileage68.21 kmpl55 to 55 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc99.7 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS4.4 PS PS
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc99.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateCentrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant MeshSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm51 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02553,200
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47544,999
RTO
5,8582,699
Insurance
5,7875,502
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,143

