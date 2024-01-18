In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Passion Pro vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Xl100 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 65,740 ₹ 44,998 Mileage 68.21 kmpl 55 to 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 99.7 cc Power 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 4.4 PS PS