In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price).
Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours.
TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours.
The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Xl100
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 44,998
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|55 to 55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|99.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|4.4 PS PS