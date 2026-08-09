In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|7.81 PS PS