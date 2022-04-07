|Max Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.7:1
|-
|Displacement
|113 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4 - stroke
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|Constant Mesh
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Carburetor
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹83,025
|₹75,617
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,475
|₹62,980
|RTO
|₹5,858
|₹5,604
|Insurance
|₹5,787
|₹5,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹1,750
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,784
|₹1,625