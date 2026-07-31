hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPassion Pro vs Raider

Hero Passion Pro vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 65,740₹ 82,860
Mileage68.21 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc124.8 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Engine
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2036 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg123 kg
Height
1113 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm780 mm
Width
715 mm785 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shoxMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
AutosailintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02595,526
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47582,860
RTO
5,8586,560
Insurance
5,7876,106
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7842,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
3 Jul 2026
The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
29 Jul 2023
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers