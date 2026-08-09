In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.15 PS PS